Edition: English
Queen Elizabeth is the UK’s most-searched person, in 2022
  • Queen Elizabeth will be the most Googled person in the UK in 2022.
  • This latest report was put out by CelebTattler.
  • Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are  in second and third place.
A new study shows that in the UK in 2022, Queen Elizabeth will be the most searched-for person on Google.

This latest report was put out by CelebTattler, which looked at Google data for the 150 most popular people in the world as of January 1, 2022, to find out how popular each person was throughout the year.

The report says that Queen Elizabeth’s death on September 8, 2022, at the age of 96, which will make headlines, could be a big reason why her name will be the most popular in the UK this year.

Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard are close behind in second and third place. Their nasty defamation trial earlier this year made headlines all over the world for months.

Johnny won the defamation case against Amber, and it turned out that his popularity also went up in the UK, where his name was looked up about 437,490 times per month. During this time, people looked for Amber 3,888,680 times.

Kim Kardashian was the fourth-most Googled celebrity in the UK, and Will Smith rounded out the top five. His popularity went up after he famously slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars in 2022.

