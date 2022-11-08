Queen Elizabeth, played by Imelda Staunton, calls season 5 of “The Crown” a “genuine line”

The fifth season of The Crown is coming to Netflix on Wednesday, November 9.

She plays the queen in the mid-1990s, in what might be the most controversial season so far.

But the production was so sublime, and these people are interesting and complicated,” the media reported.

Imelda Staunton has said that playing the Queen was a “terrifying prospect” because of the explosive plot of season five.

Staunton, who is 66 years old, replaced Olivia Coleman as Her Majesty in the upcoming season of the historical hit show. She plays the queen in the mid-1990s, in what might be the most controversial season so far.

The actress of many years told the magazine The Binge Guide, “[It was] a terrifying prospect.” “But the production was so sublime, and these people are interesting and complicated,” the media reported.

Staunton said, “And [creator] Peter Morgan gives you an imagined life behind the doors.” “But it’s not ridiculous.”

“We all try to tread a very truthful line, and the challenge of playing people who are, for all intents and purposes, constrained by their lives and their duties and their relationships, in some cases, is a great acting challenge.” “So to try to keep the standards up from the previous four seasons was a privilege.”

The much-hyped season tells the story of how the royal family dealt with things like Prince Charles’s affair with Camilla, Diana’s divorce, the fire at Windsor Castle, and more.