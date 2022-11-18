Quentin Tarantino reveals his next film to be last

Quentin Tarantino has announced that his next film will be his last.

The 59-year-old has directed nine films over the past three decades.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, released in 2019, is his most recent project.

“I’ve been doing it for a long time; I’ve been doing it for 30 years. And it’s time to wrap up the show,” said Tarantino, 59. “I’m an entertainer. I want to leave you wanting more.”

Reservoir Dogs, released in 1992, was Tarantino’s first feature film as a director, while Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, released in 2019, was his most recent. Both Pulp Fiction (1994) and Django Unchained (2012), which he also directed, earned him two Academy Awards for screenwriting.

Jackie Brown (1997), Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003), Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004), Inglourious Basterds (2009), and The Hateful Eight are the rest of his directed standalone pictures (2015).

