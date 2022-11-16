Rabeeca Khan pictures with her beau Hussain Tareen goes viral

Rabecca Khan is a well-known TikToker from Pakistan. Few people are aware that Rabeeca is comedian Kashif Khan’s oldest daughter. She comes from a family that is middle class. Her father encouraged Rabeeca to work in show business. Rabeeca had no idea that her Tik Tok videos would become so well-liked and propel her to overnight fame. She also has millions of followers on her Instagram and TikTok accounts right now.

Rabeeca Khan recently celebrated her 18th birthday with her family and close friends in a big way. This girl’s attempt to make each day lovely is a plus, and as a result, she makes an effort to interact with her followers.

On the other hand, there is a rumor making the rounds on social media that Rabeeca Khan would soon become engaged to Hussain Tareen and be prepared to become his wife and bride. Hussain and Rabeeca are frequently spotted dating out and about.

Once more, Rabeeca Khan has won her admirers’ affection. She may be seen working on a burqa-clad photo shoot for a well-known apparel company in the viral images. There is no denying that the well-known TikToker appeared to be a princess while donning a burka. As soon as the images gained popularity on social media, people began claiming that if Pakistani actresses wore such attire every day of the year, a positive culture in our nation would undoubtedly start to be promoted.

