Rabia Anum left Nida Yasir’s show because of Mohsin Abbas.

Rabia declared on live television as she left that she could not share a stage with a wife-beater.

Mohsin’s ex-wife, accused him of domestic abuse in 2019.

Rabia Anum, a television host and salon owner, left today’s live episode of “Good Morning Pakistan” with Nida Yasir. Along with Fiza Ali and Mohsin Abbas Haider, Rabia was invited to appear on the program as a guest.

Sources claim that Rabia was not informed that Mohsin had also invited her to participate in the presentation. After Mohsin’s ex-wife Fatima claimed that she had experienced domestic abuse while they were married, Rabia publicly criticized Mohsin.

After the show went live for a short while, Rabia made the decision to leave. Reliable sources claim that Rabia declared on live television as she left that she could not share a stage with a wife-beater.

She cried as she left the theatre as well. She went on to explain that if she compromises her beliefs today and shares the stage with Mohsin, she will never be able to speak up for her kids or friends if they experience domestic violence.

Rabia departed the program, which was cut out, immediately following the first portion, which was recorded at the start of the broadcast.

Fatima Sohail, Mohsin’s ex-wife, accused him of domestic abuse in 2019. As a result of the scandal, Mohsin was shunned by a number of the fraternity’s powerful figures. Additionally, he was expelled from Mazaaq Raat. Even Mohsin was found guilty of threatening his ex-wife by a lesser Lahore court.

