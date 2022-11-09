Rachel Recchia Dating Again After Tino Franco Breakup

The “Bachelorette” star has begun dating again after her engagement to Tino Franco ended.

The pilot stated her date isn’t from Bachelor Nation and “slid into the DMs.”

She stated he’s “not my type,” but “very adorable” and in music.

Rachel Recchia won’t quit on love.

The “Bachelorette” star has begun dating again after her engagement to Tino Franco ended. Rachel said on the November 8 Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, “I’m taking things easy, but I did date last week.” What happened? “It went well, and we’ll go out again,” she said.

The pilot stated her date isn’t from Bachelor Nation and “slid into the DMs.” She stated he’s “not my type,” but “very adorable” and in music. Rachel said that on the date itself, they kept things simple. “We just went to get coffee,” she said. “It was nothing.”

But when asked if they kissed, Rachel gave a vague answer: “Maybe.” She also said that she wasn’t as good at dating outside of a TV show as she used to be. In fact, Rachel said she almost didn’t show up for the date, but Michelle told her she should.

“I thought, “I can’t go.” I don’t know how to go out on a date without a camera,’ “Rachel gave out. “She says, “You can do this.” How do you date if you don’t just sit down and say, “Tell me everything about your life right now in the next five minutes?”? Go.’ I’m like, ‘Do I give him a date card?’ Do I say, “Meet me at the coffee shop,” for example? XO, Rach?’ What should I do?”

Rachel got engaged to Tino on season 19 of The Bachelorette. Their breakup was shown on After the Final Rose after he kissed another lady.

Tino called the kiss the “worst mistake” of his life.

On Nick Viall’s show, he said, “I’m not on Team Cheater.” “I don’t defend my actions. It sucked. Rachel wasn’t fair, and it still bothers me. I’m embarrassed and wish I could do it over a million times.”

Rachel isn’t the only Bachelorette who just broke up. Gabby separated from Erich Schwer last week, E! News reported.

“She thought they weren’t aligned,” a Bachelor Nation source stated. Gabby hoped they could give each other space and sort things out, but they didn’t.