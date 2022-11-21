Rafe Spall, Elize du Toit part ways after 12 years of marriage

Rafe wed Elize in 2010.

They divorced in 2015 due to growing apart.

The couple was spotted hand-in-hand in London’s Notting Hill this week.

Rafe Spall and his wife Elize du Toit have separated after more than 12 years of marriage.

The actor Rafe, 39, who is the son of actor Timothy Spall, wed former Hollyoaks cast member Elize du Toit in 2010, but they divorced in 2015 due to growing apart.

Rafe and Esther, who has played Rafe’s wife on the Apple TV sitcom Trying since 2020, were photographed walking hand-in-hand in London’s Notting Hill this week, according to images obtained by the tabloid.

An onlooker said: “They looked very happy and comfortable in each other’s company. Both were laughing and smiling as they walked to the pub for a drink.

“They were holding hands and seemed to be very close. They gave the impression of being a couple who have been together for some time.”

Rafe told Filmhounds in July of this year about his connection with Esther, “I get to hang out with Esther all day. We really get on. She’s my favorite person I’ve ever done acting with.”

