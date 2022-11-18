Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s new song Judai out now

Leading Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s new song ‘Jadai’ has been released.

The song is the first song from the new Pakistani movie, ‘Zarrar’.

The song has been filmed by actor Shaan Shahid and actress Kiran Malik.

Advertisement

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is a Pakistani musician, primarily of Qawwali, a devotional music of the Muslim Sufis. Khan is one of the biggest and highest-paid singers in Pakistan.

The singer is always in the news because of how great his shows are and how many patriotic songs he has written.

Leading Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s new song ‘Jadai’ has been released.

The first song from the new Pakistani movie, ‘Zarrar‘, has been released on the video-sharing platform.

Check out the video below:

Advertisement

The song has been filmed by actor Shaan Shahid and actress Kiran Malik and has been sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in his mesmerizing voice.

Also Read Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s Gorgeous Daughter Maheen’s Pictures Mariyam Nafees posted a video of locals laying rosepetals outside Arshad Sharif's...