Edition: English
Rahul Vaidya responds to "worthless, flop singer" Twitter user

Articles
Rahul Vaidya responds to "worthless, flop singer" Twitter user

Rahul Vaidya replied to a Twitter user who had said something negative about him. The other day, a fan wrote on Twitter, “Was just going through the comments of RKV’S (Rahul’s) latest post and the obsession the opposite fandom has towards him even after two seasons post BB14 (Big Boss 14) is incredible! The man genuinely left an impact on the fandom it seems.”

“Apni chalti hai .. logon ki jalti hai (I make a mark in this world of which the people are jealous)…” Replying to him, a Twitter user wrote, “Useless, worthless, shameless exactly bhagoda (absconder) is good for nothing. Wedding singer is flop.” Rahul responded to the tweet.

Rahul said, “Aapki shaadi hui hai (Are you married)?? I can come there also .. oh wait! Aapka budget nahi hoga (Maybe, you don’t have the budget)… so probably next life.”

A person wrote, “Champ @rahulvaidya23 you are best, you are most powerful. You won the audience’s hearts at the next level by amazing voice, superb personality, perfect actions, multitalented version, you received everything by own, efforts, we love you a lot.”

