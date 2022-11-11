Rainn Wilson changes his name to raise awareness of global catastrophe

Rainn Wilson changes his name to raise awareness of global catastrophe.

Rainn Wilson changed his name because he is so dedicated to raising awareness of the effects of global warming.

At least on social media, the 56-year-old “Office” actor now goes by Rainfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson.

The actor revealed the new name on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday in an effort to draw attention to the Arctic’s rapid melting (he observed that it is diminishing by millions of litres every second) and its disastrous implications on the rest of the world.

In a selfie-style video, he maintained that the changing climate in the Arctic “is not just bad news for the Arctic — but for us, too.”

In order to “help convince the world leaders and influencers that we need to act now,” he said, “as a cheap little prank to help rescue planet Earth, I’ve changed my identity on Twitter [and] Instagram.”

Wilson, a fervent supporter of the environment and a board member of Arctic Basecamp, claimed to have contacted “many of persons in show business” to urge them to follow suit.

Having fun. He urged his fans to visit ArcticRisk.org and do like he did because it was free.

Wilson’s remark coincided with the COP27, or 27th annual United Nations Climate Change Conference, which is currently going on in Egypt until November 18.

Wilson claimed, perhaps in jest, that the new Twitter CEO Elon Musk is to blame for the latter even though neither his Instagram nor his Twitter username reflect his altered name.