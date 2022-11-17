Rajkumar Santoshi intended to marry Meenakshi Sheshadri, but Yash Chopra intervened

Advertisement
  • Meenakshi Sheshadri spoke about director how Rajkumar Santoshi.
  • In a new interview, Meenakshi said that when reports emerged of Rajkumar flying to Kolkata.
  • Damini (1993) is a crime drama film directed and co-written by Rajkumar Santoshi.
Meenakshi Sheshadri talked about how, many years ago, Rajkumar Santoshi wanted to marry her. In a new interview, Meenakshi said that when it was said that Rajkumar was going to fly to Kolkata to marry her, the late director Yash Chopra and the late actor Amjad Khan tried to stop it. Meenakshi added that they all decided to put everything behind them and make Damini the best movie.

Rajkumar Santoshi wrote and directed the crime drama Damini in 1993. Meenakshi, Sunny Deol, Rishi Kapoor, and Amrish Puri are all in it. Aamir Khan showed up as a special guest. The story is about a woman who fights against the unfair things that happen in the world.

In an interview Meenakshi said, “When all this news broke out and whatever supposed problems happened, Mr Yash Chopra and Mr Amjad Khan intervened to put Damini back on track. Mr Santoshi and I also and make Damini as the best film. Jo bhi personal baaten hui hoon, is taraf se ye hua, us taraf se ye hua, hum dono ne faisala kiya (Whatever personal talks took place, from this side or that, we decided) that we won’t comment.”

“And it was the most dignified thing to do. Plus, it was the right thing to do. I went on to marry and lead a respectable life and he too went on to marry and did the same. Yes, we did Ghatak together. But that’s what I said na? We had decided to continue working professionally.”

