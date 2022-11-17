Rakul Preet Singh’s upcoming movie Chhatriwali gets OTT release date

Rakul Preet Singh’s upcoming movie Chhatriwali ott release date is set for January 20, 2023.

The upcoming OTT release of the movie Chhatriwali, starring Rakul Preet Singh, is given a tentative release date.

The producers of Chhatriwali have decided to release the film via OTT instead of in theaters. The release date has also been determined, according to the sources.

It was revealed that “Rakul Preet Singh’s Chhatriwali will be released on ZEE5 on January 20, 2023. An official announcement will be made soon.”

Rakul introduced her new project on Instagram by posting a photograph from the set. She said in the photo’s description, “Bin Mausam barsaat kabhi bhi ho sakti hai… Apni chhatri taiyaar rakhiye! Presenting the first look #Chhatriwali.”

The Runway 34 actress wrapped filming for Chhatriwali in December of last year. She made the announcement on Instagram with the remark, “Anddddd last night was a bag of mixed emotions. Happppy and content for creating something I enjoyed and believed in. What a smooth journey #chhatriwali has been. Couldn’t have asked for a better team for my first title role film. @tejasdeoskar you made the process so seamless.”

According to local Indian media, Rakul Preet also has Mere Husband Ki Biwi with Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in the works.

