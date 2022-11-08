Ralph Lauren Launches Partnership with Fortnite

Ralph Lauren announced a partnership with Epic Games and Fortnite.

In his last show, Polo G went back to his fashion roots.

Ralph Lauren announced a partnership with Epic Games and Fortnite on Oct. 31. The Polo Stadium collection is a line of digital clothes and accessories sold in the Fortnite Item Shop that are based on Ralph Lauren’s styles from the 1990s. The fashion brand held a Twitch livestream in New York on Nov. 3 to celebrate its first-ever metaverse capsule, which will go with a physical collection sold only on ralphlauren.com.

Ralph Lauren also asked rapper Polo G, one of the industry’s streamers and influencers, to perform at the event. The award-winning rapper told PEOPLE that working with Ralph Lauren has been a “dream.” “Since my rap name comes from the brand, it has always been my dream to work with them. I also know how popular Fortnite is among gamers, so that’s an added bonus “the 23-year-old Hall of Fame artist says.

On November 4, the brand also made history by being the first luxury brand to “cohost a global player tournament in Fortnite” called “The Polo Stadium Cup,” in which players can win in-game rewards. Polo G thinks the brand’s reimagined Fortnight Polo Pony is a “pretty cool collab.” Ralph Lauren made brand history by reimagining its iconic logo for the first time in 50 years for the partnership, but Polo G has loved the brand’s classic designs since he was a kid.

“I remember wearing RL for the first time when I was in the eighth grade. I wore it all through school, but for lunch I wore my favourite Polo shirt, which had white and orange stripes and a navy blue horse on it “he gives. Polo G joined a group of famous people at Ralph Lauren’s SS23 runway show in California last month. He wore a red velvet blazer that went well with his “urban, lavish, smooth” style (as described by the artist himself). “I liked the shoes and the music, and the whole show had a cool vibe. Just being there made you feel important “He still thinks about the collection.

Another way the artist of “RAPSTAR” shows off his own style? He has a lot of tattoos. “My most important tattoo is the one with the names of my two grandmothers who have passed away and the words from my song “Through Da Storm”: “Know my grandma is still with me when it gets cold, I feel her spirit.”

