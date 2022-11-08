Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ralph Lauren Launches Partnership with Fortnite

Ralph Lauren Launches Partnership with Fortnite

Articles
Advertisement
Ralph Lauren Launches Partnership with Fortnite

Ralph Lauren Launches Partnership with Fortnite

Advertisement
  • Ralph Lauren announced a partnership with Epic Games and Fortnite.
  • The Polo Stadium collection is a line of digital clothes and accessories.
  • Ralph Lauren held a Twitch livestream in New York on Nov. 3 to celebrate its first-ever metaverse capsule. It will go with a physical collection sold only on ralphlauren.com.
Advertisement

In his last show, Polo G went back to his fashion roots.

Ralph Lauren announced a partnership with Epic Games and Fortnite on Oct. 31. The Polo Stadium collection is a line of digital clothes and accessories sold in the Fortnite Item Shop that are based on Ralph Lauren’s styles from the 1990s. The fashion brand held a Twitch livestream in New York on Nov. 3 to celebrate its first-ever metaverse capsule, which will go with a physical collection sold only on ralphlauren.com.

Ralph Lauren also asked rapper Polo G, one of the industry’s streamers and influencers, to perform at the event. The award-winning rapper told PEOPLE that working with Ralph Lauren has been a “dream.” “Since my rap name comes from the brand, it has always been my dream to work with them. I also know how popular Fortnite is among gamers, so that’s an added bonus “the 23-year-old Hall of Fame artist says.

On November 4, the brand also made history by being the first luxury brand to “cohost a global player tournament in Fortnite” called “The Polo Stadium Cup,” in which players can win in-game rewards. Polo G thinks the brand’s reimagined Fortnight Polo Pony is a “pretty cool collab.” Ralph Lauren made brand history by reimagining its iconic logo for the first time in 50 years for the partnership, but Polo G has loved the brand’s classic designs since he was a kid.

“I remember wearing RL for the first time when I was in the eighth grade. I wore it all through school, but for lunch I wore my favourite Polo shirt, which had white and orange stripes and a navy blue horse on it “he gives. Polo G joined a group of famous people at Ralph Lauren’s SS23 runway show in California last month. He wore a red velvet blazer that went well with his “urban, lavish, smooth” style (as described by the artist himself). “I liked the shoes and the music, and the whole show had a cool vibe. Just being there made you feel important “He still thinks about the collection.

Another way the artist of “RAPSTAR” shows off his own style? He has a lot of tattoos. “My most important tattoo is the one with the names of my two grandmothers who have passed away and the words from my song “Through Da Storm”: “Know my grandma is still with me when it gets cold, I feel her spirit.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Kareena Kapoor’s Ralph Lauren strappy party dress is unique
Kareena Kapoor’s Ralph Lauren strappy party dress is unique

Malaika Arora, Shibani Dandekar and others changed Diwali dressing rules. Kareena showed...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story