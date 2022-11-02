Rambha thanks fans after car accident

Alia Bhatt praises movie with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone’s answer is sweetest
Today, on King Khan's 57th birthday, the long-awaited teaser for Pathaan finally...
Recently, Rambha was in an accident. She has thanked her fans for their prayers and love and told them how thankful she is for them. Rambha was in a car accident in Canada on her way home from picking up her kids and their nanny from school. Her daughter had to spend a few days in the hospital.
When Rambha got home from the hospital, she held an Instagram live chat to thank her fans for their love and support. Rambha started her live session by saying, “To all my friends and family from all over the world who prayed for our speedy recovery, I thank them all from the bottom of my heart. Me and my kids, we are safe now. Please keep praying for us. I am overwhelmed with all the love and support that I am getting from all over. My kids are safe, Saisha is safe. She came out of all this and we are all back home and we are safe.”
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.