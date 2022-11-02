Rambha thanks fans after car accident

Rambha met with a car accident in Canada.

Rambha conducted an Instagram live chat.

She thanked her fans for their prayers and love.

Advertisement

Recently, Rambha was in an accident. She has thanked her fans for their prayers and love and told them how thankful she is for them. Rambha was in a car accident in Canada on her way home from picking up her kids and their nanny from school. Her daughter had to spend a few days in the hospital.

When Rambha got home from the hospital, she held an Instagram live chat to thank her fans for their love and support. Rambha started her live session by saying, “To all my friends and family from all over the world who prayed for our speedy recovery, I thank them all from the bottom of my heart. Me and my kids, we are safe now. Please keep praying for us. I am overwhelmed with all the love and support that I am getting from all over. My kids are safe, Saisha is safe. She came out of all this and we are all back home and we are safe.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by RambhaIndrakumar💕 (@rambhaindran_)

Advertisement