Rambo and Saud Qasmi's dance video goes viral on Internet

Rambo and Saud Qasmi’s dance video goes viral on Internet

Rambo and Saud Qasmi’s dance video goes viral on Internet

Rambo and Saud Qasmi’s dance video goes viral on Internet

Even though he has been on an unofficial break, legendary actor Afzal Khan, better known by his stage name Rambo, hasn’t lost any of his appeals.

A recent viral video of the star of The Guest House demonstrates that Rambo still exudes the charisma he once did. A prominent actor and producer from Lollywood named Saud Qasmi are also seen dancing in the trending video.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

The audience was shocked to witness Rambo, his son, and Saud moving to the music, and they couldn’t stop complimenting the men on their amazing skills.

After seeing Rambo’s son dance beside his father, internet users were astounded and compared their physical appearances. Rambo’s most recent appearance at work was in episode 420 of Khuda Aur Muhabbat, Naagin, and Choki. While Saud was spotted in Majajan, Tarap, and Ishq Positive.

