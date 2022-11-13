Ramona Singer reveals she will no longer appear on RHONY

Ramona Singer will not be returning to “The Real Housewives of New York City” Bravo passed up the chance to bring her back for their new lineup.

She is the only cast member who has remained with the programme since it debuted in 2008.

The network revealed its plans to revamp the show earlier this year.

Advertisement

Singer has performed her swan song!

After 13 seasons on “The Real Housewives of New York City,” Ramona Singer exclusively discloses to Page Six that she will not be returning.

“I do not want to do the show any longer,” she told us Friday. “It’s not for me at this time.”

However, sources tell us that Bravo passed up the chance to bring back the cast member who had been around the longest for their new lineup.

The network revealed its plans to revamp the show earlier this year, beginning from scratch with a brand-new “RHONY” ensemble and launching a “Legacy” edition of the programme that would include fan favourites from previous seasons.

A magazine claimed on Thursday that producers hoped to retain Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan from “RHONY most “‘s recent season and bring back Kelly Bensimon, Jill Zarin, and Dorinda Medley as well as a few other TBD stalwarts for the new programme.

Advertisement

Insiders told us that the network had been open to inviting Singer to be on the new show until recently but went off the idea, in part because Singer — perhaps sensing the writing could be on the wall — had begun trashing the “Legacy” show in the press.

“I’ve been there for a long time. I mean, never say no, never say never,” she said on “Reality with the King” podcast late last month.

“But I also feel like the ‘Legacy’ [show], how could it be really good? The people they are gonna bring back are the people they didn’t want to renew anyways.”

Singer, 65, added, “So now what? Are you gonna call it ‘The Loser Show,’ the ‘Loser Legacy’?”

A network insider tells us the remarks weren’t the whole ballgame, but it didn’t help her chances of getting a contract.

“I don’t think that was the defining moment,” chuckles the source, “but she does seem to put her foot in her mouth a lot.”

Advertisement

It kind of signals the end of an era. The only cast member who has remained with the programme since it debuted in 2008 as the second of the “Real Housewives” is Singer, who has endured countless on-screen fights and cast changes.