Ranveer Singh earns a quick like from wife Deepika Padukone

Articles
Ranveer Singh earns a quick like from wife Deepika Padukone

  • Rashmika Mandanna recently made her Bollywood debut with the movie Goodbye. 
  • The actor from the show Varisu said that getting hate on the internet is “heartbreaking” and “demoralising
  • She also said that false stories are being spread all over the internet
Ranveer Singh is on cloud nine right now because his movie 83, which came out in December 2021, was a huge success at the box office. Ranveer Singh has been given a lot of praise for this movie. In case you didn’t know, the movie “83” is about the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Ranveer plays the legendary cricket player Kapil Dev in the movie, and Deepika Padukone plays Kapil’s wife Romi.

In real life, Ranveer and Deepika are also married to each other. They have both made movies that were huge hits at the box office, like Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela, and Padmaavat. And 83 isn’t the only one.

AB de Villiers appears in Ranveer Singh’s Instagram post.
Ranveer Singh said he spent Tuesday afternoon with AB de Villiers. Ranveer shared photos of the event on Instagram, writing, “Had an amazing day chilling, speaking, and watching cricket with the legend @abdevilliers17 #championofchampions #besttoeverdoit.”

Deepika liked Ranveer’s Instagram post. Time will tell what this dialogue means.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli are very close with each other.
AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli have been close friends for a long time because they have played for the same team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for ten years. They are both very friendly with each other both on and off the field.

Also, for those who don’t know, Virat’s wife Anushka Sharma is a well-known Bollywood actor who has worked with Ranveer Singh in a few movies, including Band Baaja Baarat (2010), Ladies Vs. Ricky Bahl (2011), and “Dil Dhadakne Do” (2015). All of these movies did very well at the box office.

The Work Front of Ranveer Singh
Singh will be in the next movie by Rohit Shetty, called Cirkus. He is also set to be in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, a romantic comedy directed by Karan Johar. Alia Bhatt will play his love interest.

