Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Bollywood’s power couple, celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary on Monday, November 14. The well-liked couple got married in traditional Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies on November 14, 2018, at Lake Como, Italy. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh dated for over 6 years before they got married. The couple fell in love while making the hit movie Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela. They went on to star together in some of Bollywood’s biggest hits.

The lovely couple couldn’t celebrate their 4th anniversary because Deepika Padukone had work to do. But Ranveer Singh once again set a great example as a husband when he surprised his wife by showing up at her office with flowers and chocolates. He later posted a picture of Deepika working in her office with her team on his official Instagram account. Ranveer Singh wrote in the caption of his Instagram story, “When she has to work on your anniversary, so you surprise her at her office…”

He also posted a special piece of advice for men in his Instagram story, which reads: “PS: Flowers and chocolates can be very powerful. No need for diamonds, hahaha, Take notes, and please thank me later.”

Their onscreen chemistry



The real-life duo is one of Bollywood’s most popular onscreen couples. In their debut film together, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone had electric chemistry. Later, they became one of Bollywood’s most popular onscreen couples with Finding Fanny, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and 83.

Deepika, Ranveer’s work

The actress is currently working on several films in Bollywood and Telugu, including Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter, and Telugu sci-fi thriller Project K with Prabhas. Ranveer Singh has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Cirkus, and S Shankar’s pan-Indian project.