Rapper Feroze Khan likened Maria B to Rolls Royce, did he not?

Rapper Feroze Khan likened Maria B to Rolls Royce, did he not?

Feroze expressed his admiration for fashion designer Maria Butt.

Some urged Feroze to concentrate on his own “mindset.”

Advertisement

In a bizarrely phrased tweet today, controversial actor Feroze Khan expressed his admiration for fashion designer Maria Butt, often known as Maria B.

He wrote: “Maria B’s mindset – Is like Rolls Royce 100 year road life while “other” you know who are like those rotten scooties. Push push no move , you dirty.”

– Maria B’s mindset – Is like Rolls Royce 100 year road life while “other” you know who are like those rotten scooties. Push push no move , you dirty. — Feroze Khan (@ferozekhaan) November 15, 2022

Advertisement

A Twitter user wonders if the strange post is even in English.

Some urged Feroze to concentrate on his own “mindset” because he is currently the subject of media attention and embroiled in a legal dispute after his ex-wife, Aliza Sultan, revealed pictures of her battered body as evidence of domestic abuse at his hands in court.

To put things in perspective, Maria B is currently trending on social media for calling for the prohibition of Saim Sadiq’s film Joyland and outright denouncing it for breaking Islamic law and culture due to its LGBTQ themes.

Also Read Brother Feroze Khan receives unconditional love from Humaima Malick Humaima Malick, is currently generating a lot of excitement. Fans laud her...