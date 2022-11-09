Rashmika Mandanna pens down long note on receiving hate

Rashmika Mandanna recently made her Bollywood debut with the movie Goodbye.

Rashmika Mandanna recently made her Bollywood debut with the movie Goodbye. She wrote a long letter to the people who make fun of her on social media. The actor from the show Varisu said that getting hate on the internet is “heartbreaking” and “demoralising.” She also said that false stories are being spread all over the internet, which can be very bad for her and the relationships she has in the industry and outside of it.

Rashmika wrote on Instagram, “A few things have been bothering me for the last few days, weeks, months, or maybe even years, and I think it’s time I talk about it. I only speak for myself, which is something I should have done a long time ago.”

“Since the beginning of my career, I’ve had to deal with a lot of hate. Many trolls and people with bad attitudes use me as a punching bag. I know that the life I’ve chosen doesn’t come without costs. I know that I’m not everyone’s cup of tea, and I don’t expect everyone to love me. That doesn’t mean you can say bad things about me just because you don’t like me,” she wrote.

The actor from “Goodbye” also said that only she knows how hard she works “day in and day out” to make her fans happy. “The most important thing to me is that the work I do makes you happy. “I’m really doing my best to make things that you and I can both be proud of,” she said.

Rashmika also said, “It’s heartbreaking and, to be honest, pretty demoralising when the internet makes fun of me, especially for things I haven’t even said. Things I’ve said in interviews are being used against me, I’ve noticed. The Internet is full of false stories that can hurt me and the relationships I have in and out of the industry.

The well-known actor from the South said, “I welcome constructive criticism because it will push me to get better and do a better job. But what’s with all the hate and bad words? I’ve been told to forget about it for a long time. But things just keep getting worse. I’m not trying to win anyone over by talking about it. I don’t want to feel trapped and like I have to change as a person because of all the hate I keep getting.”

Later, she thanked her fans and family for always being there for her and loving her.

“That said, I do know and appreciate the love I’ve been getting from the rest of you. Your constant love and support are what have kept me going and given me the courage to come out and say this. I only love everyone around me, including the people I’ve worked with so far, whom I’ve always respected. I’ll keep working hard and getting better for you. Because like I said, making you happy -makes me happy. Be kind everyone. Everyone is trying their best. She wrote, “Thank you.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Mandanna is a well-known actor in the South. He has been in movies like Anjani Putra (2017), Geetha Govindam (2018), Yajamana (2019), Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020), Bheeshma (2020), Pogaru (2021), and Pushpa: The Rise (2021).

She has more than 35 million followers, and well-known Bollywood actors like Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt are among those who follow her.

Rashmika will be in the next Tamil movie, “Varisu,” with Vijay, and the next Hindi movie, “Animal,” with Ranbir Kapoor.

