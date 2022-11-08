In the wake of Aaron Carter’s sudden death, Raven-Symoné is bringing attention to how important mental health is. A day after the 34-year-old singer died, his older brother, Nick Carter, got a message of sympathy from a fellow Disney star.

Raven-Symoné told Entertainment Tonight on November 6 that the family had their love. “We crossed paths in the music business more than once. My heart goes out to Nick. It’s such a tragedy.” The Cheetah Girls star also talked about how important it is to put mental health first, especially for kids.

She said, “I think we really do need to get the world in order before we can start paying attention to mental health.” “It’s a real problem, and we need to stop losing our young people to it. Maybe one day people will get the message. It’s just a normal part of our lives to get mental checkups and help our society. Aaron died on November 5 when he was found unresponsive in his Lancaster, California, home. He was 34 years old.

Someone called 9-1-1 and said that a man had drowned in the house. A spokesperson for the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office told E! Officers went to Aaron’s house, and the news said so, but it didn’t say anything else. The cause of the former child star’s death is still unknown. Aaron had been open about his struggles with drug use and mental health for most of his career. In 2019, when he was on The Doctors, he said that he had schizophrenia, multiple personality disorder, anxiety, and manic depression. “This is my reality,” he said, while admitting that he had taken Xanax and other prescription drugs as his doctor had told him to. “Hi, I’m not hiding anything.”

