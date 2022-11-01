Ray Romano acts opposite to Scarlett Johansson & Channing

Director Greg Berlanti chose actor Ray Romano for space race movie.

Project Artemis will be set in the 1960s.

Apple bought the rights to the film at a very competitive auction.

Ray Romano has been chosen by director Greg Berlanti to join the cast of his space race movie Project Artemis, which is set in the 1960s.

Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum are joined by actor Romano. These Pictures, the business owned by Johansson and her coworkers Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn, is producing the movie. The movie’s rights were won by Apple in a very competitive auction.

After a remarkable performance behind the camera in his feature directorial debut, Somewhere in Queens, produced by Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions and given its Tribeca premiere earlier this year, Romano joins the movie.

He recently joined the sitcom Bupkis, and he will also act in a biography of Jim Valvano.

The Pack, starring Alexander Skarsgrd and Florence Pugh, was recently announced as having Rose Gilroy as its writer.

The script for this film is touted as a romantic comedy set against the 1968 Apollo 11 moon launch. Since specifics have been kept under wraps, little else is currently known about the plot.

Originally slated to direct the picture was Jason Bateman, but the multi-talented actor left the endeavour in June of this year, citing creative differences as the cause.

The movie has been in development for a while, and Apple is said to have spent more than $100 million to get the rights to distribute it. Berlanti took over for Bateman in July.

Even still, it wasn’t the project’s most recent notable departure. When the production dates clashed with his commitments to shooting his upcoming films Pain Hustlers and the Christmas streaming picture Red One, in which he will star alongside Dwayne Johnson, the original actor, Chris Evans, withdrew.

Producer of television shows like Riverdale, The Flash, and The Flight Attendant, Berlanti has recently enjoyed success.

In addition, he is in charge of the whole DC TV universe, which includes Arrow and Doom Patrol. He is also a producer on the Emma Corrin and Harry Styles-starring romantic comedy My Policeman, available on Amazon.

The romantic comedy Life As We Know It, starring Katherine Heigl and Josh Duhamel, and the 2018 release Love, Simon, starring Nick Robinson and Jennifer Garner, are among his best-known works as a director.

Love, Simon was a box office and critical success, and it inspired the Disney+ television series Love, Victor.

Following the release of a casting call looking for extras who could play NASA employees and FBI officers, it was revealed that filming had started on October 27.

Watch the trailer of Berlanti’s Love, Simon below:

