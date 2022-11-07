Rebel Wilson has her first child through Surrogacy

She gave birth to her first child.

A daughter called Royce Lillian, via surrogacy last week.

“I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!” she said.

Advertisement

Rebel Wilson announced the birth of her first child, a daughter born via surrogacy, on November 7. See the first photo of the Pitch Perfect star’s infant and learn her name.

Rebel Wilson has made an audible announcement: she’s a mother!

The actress gave birth to her first child, a daughter called Royce Lillian, via surrogacy last week. “I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!”

Rebel posted the first photo of her newborn on Instagram on November 7. “I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care.”

“Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!” She went on. “I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club.”

Many fans, friends, and fellow celebs extended love to Rebel as she shared the arrival of her bundle of joy with her Instagram followers, including Lindsey Vonn, who remarked, “So so happy for you mama.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Taika Waititi said, “”Yes Rebz, congrats xx,” said filmmaker Michael Bay, and “You teach her to be humorous!” Rebel, you are still the most amusing person I’ve ever worked with! I’m overjoyed for you and your new baby.”

Rebel responded, “awwww,” after hearing Michael’s remark.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

Advertisement

Rebel’s beautiful declaration comes just two days after she revealed another intimate piece of information: she is not engaged.

The Australian actress, who began dating Ramona Agruma in June, took to Instagram Story on November 5 to address speculation regarding her relationship status. “Thanks for the well wishes,” she captioned a pic of her and Ramona at Disney, “but we are NOT engaged!”

Also Read “Halloween Ends” surpasses $100 million in global box office 'Halloween Ends' has brought in $63.45 million domestically and $39.46 million abroad....

Advertisement