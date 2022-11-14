Release date for Aaron Carter’s controversial memoir has been delayed.

Scott Atherton told that the star had chosen to delay the book’s release out of respect for the Carter family.

Carter was said to have spent the night at Michael Jackson’s house.

The publication date of Aaron Carter’s controversial memoir, which he attempted to stop before his tragic passing, has been postponed.

Scott Atherton, the lawyer defending Ballast Books and author Andy Symonds, explained that his client had chosen to postpone the book’s current release out of respect for the Carter family.

Mr Carter was more than simply a famous person to many people who are still grieving for him. He was also a father, brother, son, and friend.

Carter “wanted his tale told,” according to Atherton, who said in the statement that Symonds, a “well-respected journalist, and novelist, was chosen to convey that story with all its beauty and rawness.”

“Public attention has recently been concentrated on a small number of interactions during Mr Carter’s early years,” the statement stated. The tale of Mr Carter’s life, including his professional accomplishments, inner problems, and terrible death, is more significant.

The information was released just days after Carter’s representatives told that Carter tried to prevent the release of “Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life” before his sad death on November 5 at the age of 34.

According to his publicist, “Aaron stopped [working on the book] in the middle and said, ‘I want nothing to do with this,’ thus the publisher’s claim that it has been approved is false.

“That goes against everything Aaron wants.”

In one shocking passage from the autobiography, which was scheduled for posthumous publication on Tuesday, Carter was said to have spent the night at Michael Jackson’s house.

Carter allegedly discovered the “Thriller” chart-topper at the foot of his bed wearing “tight-whitey underwear,” according to the book.

The “I Want Candy” singer allegedly had a romance with Hilary Duff when she was around 13 years old, according to another passage from the book.

He said earlier this week “that story, albeit tragically cut short, was packed with good and evil.”

His life was far from idyllic, so it makes sense that some prominent figures don’t want some of the tales Aaron shares in his book to be made public. They are nonetheless true and still newsworthy despite that.

In addition to being cathartic for him, Aaron hoped that others dealing with addiction and mental illness will benefit from reading this book, the author continued. I firmly believe it will accomplish that.

On November 5, the former child star’s body was discovered in his bathtub at home in California.

He is survived by Prince, his 11-month-old baby, whom he had with Melanie Martin, his on-again, off-again fiancée.

Carter’s official cause of death hasn’t been determined yet; the toxicology report is still pending. He allegedly passed away without a will.

