Release of Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 is round corner, Abhishek Pathak

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 is soon to be released, and just in time for that, an exclusive interview with director Abhishek Pathak.

Terrorist films as a genre have not performed well at the box office in these pandemic times, but Abhishek is certain that is a movie that was meant for the big screen. “No one in this world can forecast a movie’s box office performance. Nobody can predict what will be successful or how much money a movie will make, he says, adding, “Talking about thrillers, I can say that we have made a movie with some great dialogue. In order for people to relate to this movie when they view it, we developed it just for theatres.

Every genre nowadays, in Abhishek’s opinion, can be appreciated digitally; it’s the presentation that makes it an enjoyable big-screen viewing experience. “Any genre can draw viewers to movie theatres and is unrestricted in terms of box office take. I agree that some people believe that thrillers are best consumed on OTT, but in my opinion, OTT is a viable option for every genre today.

Everything hinges on the arrangement. He continues by saying, “It’s about how you mount your video and how you market it. Even moviegoers want to visit the theatres, but you need to position your movie in a specific way. The theatre experience will always be valued by the audience.

Along with Drishyam, Pathak intends to partner with Ajay Devgn to finance the Raid sequel. He ends by saying, “That’s going to come,” before providing an update on the same. Although the movie Raid is well-liked, developing a screenplay takes time. Let the script progress until we are prepared to go on floors. There are a few ideas, and we will discuss them after everything is closed.

