Rian Johnson wants more “Knives Out” sequels after “Glass Onion”

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be released in two weeks.

Daniel Craig and Rian Johnson are planning more mischief for Benoit Blanc.

Glass Onion follows the smash hit success of their first film ‘Knives Out’.

Newest film of Rian Johnson, ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’, will be released in theatres in two weeks, but the director and Daniel Craig, the film’s star, are already planning more mischief for their intrepid detective, Benoit Blanc.

Johnson received $469 million from Netflix for the rights to two standalone sequels after the smash hit success of their first movie in the series, Knives Out, which received positive reviews, an Academy Award nomination, and made a fantastic $311.4 million worldwide off a $40 million budget.

Johnson, who previously told Total Film he had enjoyed putting Glass Onion together so much that he might just keep going until he feels like it’s time to stop, isn’t just thinking about one sequel, though.

“God’s honest truth is, I had so much fun making this one, and the creative challenge of figuring out a third movie that’s completely different from both this one and the first one – right now, that’s the most interesting creative challenge to me,” said Johnson. “So I might just dive in and see what we come up with.”

He continued:

“As long as the two of us are still having fun, and as long as we can continue to make these truly new experiences each time, and find new ways to challenge ourselves. The second we feel like we’re repeating ourselves, or just turning a crank on a machine, we’ll stop. Because to me, the whole conception of this whole series is the same way Agatha Christie did it with her books – we’re doing something new and surprising every time.”

His star is open to anything in the meantime. After 15 years as James Bond, Craig recently announced his retirement, so he has more time on his hands.

Craig said, “It might be the next thing I do,’ “I don’t know, it depends on how quick Rian is.”

The setting for Glass Onion is an opulent vacation home off the coast of Greece. Miles Bron, a tech billionaire played by Edward Norton, has invited a large group of friends to a tropical vacation where they will be participating in a complex murder mystery game.

His select guest list includes Duke Young (Dave Bautista), a YouTube activist for men’s rights, and his assistant Whiskey (Madelyn Cline); an ambitious governor from Connecticut with grander ambitions of the Senate, Claire Debella (Kathryn Hahn); an influencer who is perpetually on the verge of finally being discovered; and Lionel Toussaint (Leslie Odom Jr.), a leading scientist and a colleague of Miles (Jessica Henwick) Oh, and for reasons that will soon become crystal clear, Benoit Blanc himself has also received an invitation. .

Glass Onion, like its predecessor, is a critical darling; it currently has a 92% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Knives Out is currently available to stream on Netflix, and you can view the Glass Onion trailer below to get ready for the movie.

