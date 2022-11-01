Rihanna, Adele, and Beyonce among other top actors immortalized in interesting avatars

Rihanna, Adele, and Beyonce were immortalized in Renaissance oil paintings by French artist Kyes.

Mike Tyson, Amy Winehouse, and Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown were also honored.

It follows Rihanna’s long-awaited musical return on Friday’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

Since her 2016 album ANTI, Rihanna has not released any new solo music, but she has consistently teased fans with studio updates, the most recent being in September.

After anchoring the Super Bowl halftime show on February 12, it has also been rumored that the 34-year-old megastar would embark on a massive stadium tour in 2023.

