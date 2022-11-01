Rihanna, Adele, and Beyonce among other top actors immortalized in interesting avatars

Advertisement
  • Rihanna, Adele, and Beyonce were immortalized in Renaissance oil paintings by French artist Kyes.
  • Mike Tyson, Amy Winehouse, and Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown were also honored.
  • It follows Rihanna’s long-awaited musical return on Friday’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.
Rihanna, Adele, and Beyonce are immortalized in Renaissance oil paintings by French artist Kyes, ensuring their unique immortality.

Beyonce and her husband Jay Z, as well as Mike Tyson, Amy Winehouse, and Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown, are among the honored celebrities.

The major celebs are all shown wearing Renaissance-era clothes that would be at home in a gallery or museum.

Kyès, an unrecognized digital artist, recreates and distributes such images on social media, including images of the late Amy Winehouse, Jodie Comer, and Mick Jagger.

It follows Rihanna’s long-awaited musical return on Friday’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

Since her 2016 album ANTI, Rihanna has not released any new solo music, but she has consistently teased fans with studio updates, the most recent being in September.

After anchoring the Super Bowl halftime show on February 12, it has also been rumored that the 34-year-old megastar would embark on a massive stadium tour in 2023.

Rihanna Releases “Lift Me Up,” First Song in 6 Years
Rihanna Releases “Lift Me Up,” First Song in 6 Years

Rihanna has released a new single, "Lift Me Up". The ballad will...

