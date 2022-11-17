Rihanna grabs public’s attention as she steps out in bold blue coat

Rihanna wants Beyoncé to be her model in her fashion shows
Rihanna was asked which model she'd like to walk in her catwalk...
Santa Monica’s Giorgio Baldi restaurant was the scene of Rihanna’s stunning debut, which drew admiring glances.
The 34-year-old singer of Diamonds exuded radiance in a bright Balenciaga X Adidas coat and in photographs.
The diva wore blue thigh-high heeled boots that added inches to her height and carried a £2.3k handbag to match.
The Umbrella hitmaker complemented her ensemble with a sparkling gold necklace and matching stud earrings, as well as a pair of chic white sunglasses.
Rihanna chose a bronzed cosmetics palette that enhanced her natural features, paired with natural lips.
Six months after welcoming a kid with A$AP Rocky, Rihanna reportedly desires future children with him.
According to a source, the multiplatinum businesswoman and her partner, a rapper, are “so in love” and cannot wait to start a family.
