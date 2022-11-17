Rihanna grabs public’s attention as she steps out in bold blue coat

Santa Monica’s Giorgio Baldi restaurant was the scene of Rihanna’s debut.

The 34-year-old singer wore a bright Balenciaga X Adidas coat and a £2.3k handbag.

The couple is said to be “so in love” and cannot wait to start a family.

Advertisement

Santa Monica’s Giorgio Baldi restaurant was the scene of Rihanna’s stunning debut, which drew admiring glances.

The 34-year-old singer of Diamonds exuded radiance in a bright Balenciaga X Adidas coat and in photographs.

The diva wore blue thigh-high heeled boots that added inches to her height and carried a £2.3k handbag to match.

The Umbrella hitmaker complemented her ensemble with a sparkling gold necklace and matching stud earrings, as well as a pair of chic white sunglasses.

Rihanna chose a bronzed cosmetics palette that enhanced her natural features, paired with natural lips.

Six months after welcoming a kid with A$AP Rocky, Rihanna reportedly desires future children with him.

Advertisement

According to a source, the multiplatinum businesswoman and her partner, a rapper, are “so in love” and cannot wait to start a family.

Also Read Rihanna wants Beyoncé to be her model in her fashion shows Rihanna was asked which model she'd like to walk in her catwalk...