Rihanna wants Beyoncé to be her model in her fashion shows

Rihanna was asked which model she’d like to walk in her catwalk show.

She chose Beyoncé because she has a body.

Cara Delevingne, Taraji P. Henson, Joan Smalls, Bella Poarch, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Simu Liu walked previously.

Recently, Rihanna said that she secretly wanted Beyoncé to walk in one of her design presentations.

Rihanna was asked by the media on November 14 which model she hopes to walk with for her forthcoming catwalk show. A one-named star was her response.

“Beyoncé,” screamed Rihanna, “I mean, Beyoncé has a body. That would just trump everything for me.”

In her most recent 2022 show, which debuted on Prime Video on November 9, Cara Delevingne, Taraji P. Henson, Joan Smalls, Bella Poarch, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Simu Liu made appearances.

If Beyoncé fulfills Rihanna’s wish, she will join Cindy Crawford, Gigi Hadid, Johnny Depp, and Irina Shayk on the already remarkable roster of Fenty models.

