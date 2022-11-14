Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Co-Host 2022 MTV EMAs After Wedding

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi co-hosted the MTV EMAs in Düsseldorf, Germany.

This weekend’s EMAs were their first public appearances as a couple.

The couple’s allegedly little wedding is unknown.

The MTV Europe Music Awards marked Rita Ora and Taika Waititi’s first joint public appearance after E! News reported their marriage. Waititi is the director of Thor: Love and Thunder.

This weekend’s glitzy date night had newlyweds Taika Waititi and Rita Ora in the spotlight.

The 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards were co-hosted by the two on November 13 at the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany. It was the first time the two had collaborated on a project and their first time as a married couple in the public eye since a source told E! News in August that they were wed.

“Thank you for doing this with me, Taika,” Rita told the Thor: Love and Thunder onstage at the EMAs, to which he responded jokingly, “Thank you for bringing me!”

When Taika and Rita were pictured cuddling up in one of her Instagram images in 2021, romance suspicions about the two started to circulate. At the Suicide Squad 2 premiere later that August, the two made their red carpet debut as a couple. Since then, they have gone to a few famous gatherings together. In July, one month before E! News announced their engagement, they saw Thor: Love and Thunder in London.

The couple’s wedding, which was reportedly minor, has not been discussed. Rita referred to Taika as her “partner” and discussed their co-hosting role for the MTV EMAs during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show earlier this month.

“It’s just nice to be able to do something fun with someone that is like, my favorite person,” she said. “We’re just the same person. It’s just nice to find someone that you can sort of have fun with and work with and respect and we respect each other’s work. It’s nice to have space, but also be together at the same time.”

Rita also gushed about Taika and their relationship on the Greatest Night Ever podcast this past September. She called the director a “lovely” person, adding, in a singsong voice, “I’m in love, I’m in love, I’m in love. Amen!”

The “Your Song” singer cited her parents’ decades-long marriage as inspiration, saying, “For me, it was always about that love, finding a partner, so I’m really happy I did.”

She added, “I love Taika. Shoutout to Taika!”