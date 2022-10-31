Advertisement
Robert Downey shares Rare Video of Daughter Avri and Son Exton

Robert Downey shares Rare Video of Daughter Avri and Son Exton

Robert Downey shares Rare Video of Daughter Avri and Son Exton

Robert Downey shares Rare Video of Daughter Avri and Son Exton

  Robert Downey Jr. gave his children a special job to do to help him get ready for his next movie.
  • Over the weekend, the 57-year-old actor gave a rare look at his two younger children, daughter Avri, 7, and son Exton, 10, as he filmed his kids shaving his head for his next movie, The Sympathizer.
  • “Excuse me for bothering you, but I need your help,” Downey Jr. walks into a room where his kids are carving pumpkins to start the video. “
Robert Downey Jr. gave his children a special job to do to help him get ready for his next movie. Over the weekend, the 57-year-old actor gave a rare look at his two younger children, daughter Avri, 7, and son Exton, 10, as he filmed his kids shaving his head for his next movie, The Sympathizer.

“Excuse me for bothering you, but I need your help,” Downey Jr. walks into a room where his kids are carving pumpkins to start the video. “Do you know that I’m about to start this project?”

“Yeah, The Sympathizer?” asks Avri. “Yeah, you’re like playing five roles or something,” says Exton.

“Right. Well, I don’t want to wear a bald cap, so will you guys shave my head?” He asks his kids, who look up at him in surprise.

“Does that even make sense?” Before she and her brother start cutting their dad’s hair, Avri says with a smirk.

After Downey Jr.’s head was completely shaved, he showed off his new look and said, “You did a great job. You can go back to carving your pumpkin, but what do I owe you?”

The actor’s two kids, whom he has with his wife Susan Downey, then whisper to each other to decide what kind of payment they want.

Exton says, “Keep your money, Avri has a better idea.”

Avri tells her dad, “I need help with a Halloween project.”

 

The 7-year-old paints her dad’s bald head to make a pumpkin.

Avri added a pumpkin stem on her dad’s head and carved a smile on the pumpkin. Avri wishes the camera “Happy Halloween” before Downey Jr. turns to show off the final piece.

