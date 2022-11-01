Royal author says Meghan Markle has “completely” dominated Prince Harry

Tina Brown told that the Duke of Sussex is an “emotionally needy” man.

Since he married Meghan, the father of two’s “whole personality has changed.”

While this is going on, Harry is getting ready to release his bombshell memoir

An expert recently looked at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship and said that the Suits star has completely “taken over” her husband.

Tina Brown, who wrote The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil, told the media earlier this year that the Duke of Sussex is an “emotionally needy” man.

The author also said that since he married Meghan, the father of two’s “whole personality has changed.”

“He’s so emotionally needy that he’s been completely and utterly taken over by Meghan, and his whole personality has changed. “It’s a really sad thing for a great many people,”she told the newspaper.

“Meghan seems to answer some huge need in Harry, and it seems like they are in a powerful co-dependency. “And I do question how it will end,” Tina said.

While this is going on, Harry is getting ready to release his bombshell memoir, which is likely to poke fun at the royal family.