Royal commentator says Meghan Markle’s Archetypes podcast wasn’t ‘authentic’

Meghan Markel has been hosting her Archetypes podcast since August.

While the Duchess of Sussex’s podcast series aims to “dissect, explore, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back,” some royal commentators have expressed differing opinions on how she hosts the series.

Meghan’s newest podcast episode, which featured Jameela Jameel as a guest, focused on the judgments women face in the field of activism, according to TV host Ian Collins.

Collins stated that the duchess began the interview by addressing Jameel in a “strange British accent” and mentioned how much the broadcast focused on “complaining.”

“I just find that it has an underpinning, a peculiar kind of underpinning, to always belch out some kind of imagined injustice,” Collins explained on Talk TV.

She shared her opinion, stating that the podcast would be improved if Meghan deviated from the script and talked from the heart.

“I don’t always agree with Meghan,” McAndrew admitted. “She has previously irritated me greatly. But I get her point of view; I get it. Her podcast comes off as highly planned and unnatural to me.”

“I hope she’d rip up the screenplay,” McAndrew continued. There are times when she deviates from the script and sounds much more genuine and true, which is, of course, the whole idea of a podcast. You’re supposed to speak from the heart.”

