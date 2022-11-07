Royal engagement news from Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg

Alexandra is the only daughter of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa.

Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg will get married next year, the Grand Ducal court of Luxembourg said on Monday.

Alexandra is the only daughter of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa. She is engaged to Nicolas Bagory, and the two are planning to get married in the spring of 2023.

The announcement came with a beautiful photo of Princess Alexandra and Nicolas’s engagement, which was shared by the Grand Ducal court. In the photo, Princess Alexandra, who is 31 years old, is wearing a beautiful lilac outfit and showing off her ring.

The official word said, “Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and the Grand Duchess are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter, Her Royal Highness Princess Alexandra, to Mr Nicolas Bagory.”

“Born on November 11, 1988, Mr Bagory grew up in Brittany. After studying political science and classics, he now works in the creation of social and cultural projects. The wedding will take place in the spring.”

“The two families join in the happiness of the engaged couple by surrounding them with their affection,” the announcement concluded.