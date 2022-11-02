Royal Family acted as though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “didn’t exist”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would have scared the Queen Mother.

Queen Mother might have thought about what her great-grandson did.

Christopher Warwick talked about the Queen Mother’s approach to public conflict.

Experts say that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would have scared the Queen Mother “simply by existing,” which means that they would have been there.

Hugo Vickers, an expert on the royal family, said these things in his most recent interview with the media.

He started by talking about what the Queen Mother might have thought about what her great-grandson did and told the outlet: “I think the Queen Mother would have been absolutely horrified in regards to Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah.”

Fundamentally, there were a lot of things said in there that were not true and very easy to disprove. I’m sure she would be very unhappy.

“The Queen Mother was always someone who, if she were unhappy or saw something she didn’t like, she would just blank it out and wouldn’t refer to it. It didn’t happen, or the person didn’t exist.

“This was the attitude towards the Duke and Duchess of Windsor—she just didn’t bother with them. They just didn’t exist to her at all.”

“I think that’s how she would also feel about Meghan and Harry—they would be ignored, they would be blanked. “You wouldn’t have been able to get much out of her about what she thought about them.”

Christopher Warwick, an expert on the royal family, also talked about the Queen Mother’s approach to public conflict. He told the media: “The public perception of the Queen Mother was of this little old lady in her crossover bodices, her floaty chiffons, and her feathered hats, but, as we all know, she was an iron fist in a velvet glove, which is why, of course, the Queen was aware of what Mummy would have thought.”

“There is a lovely story that I was told that the Queen and her mother were arriving at some place and they were obviously having words between them in the car because when the door was opened, the Queen Mother had just said, “Darling, who do you think you are?” and the Queen was heard to say, “I’m the Queen, Mummy. “I’m the Queen.”