Rumer Willis and Derek Richard Thomas begins dating

She posted a collection of sappy fall photos with emojis, including a heart and lobster.

Rumer Willis feels the presence of love.

The actress, 34, and her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, made their Instagram relationship official on November 15 by posting a collection of sappy fall photos on the platform and adding a number of emojis to the caption, including a heart, lobster, ladybug, and snake. The same images were posted on Instagram by the main singer of the Vista Kicks.

The Dancing With The Stars champion, who is the child of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, wore a stylish cropped black sweater, wide-leg black slacks, and sunglasses for the autumnal outing.

Her musician boyfriend wore a burnt orange coat over a denim shirt and dark jeans for a laid-back appearance. Sunglasses completed the ensemble.

The pictures show the couple smiling at the camera while Rumer’s dog Dolores sits at their feet. Other pictures show the couple kissing and Rumer bending in to kiss her boyfriend on the cheek.

Although it’s unclear how long the musician and The House Bunny star have been dating, he did send a heartfelt Instagram message in August to celebrate Rumer’s birthday.

He said in the caption of the picture of the two of them at a Rolling Stones performance in London, “In the short time we’ve been together you have filled my life with joy and peace,” “Everything is just so easy with you. We sing, we dance, we play and most of all we laugh. Thank you for being you, you’re a magical human. I’m so glad you came into my life.”

Additionally, Rumer hinted about their relationship earlier this year by paying homage to Derek and his band on Instagram.

She posted on May 27: “@derekrichardthomas and @thehailmaries are the most talented singers and songwriters I have heard in a very long time (maybe ever) and tonight I had the pleasure of getting to sing a few tunes with them,” “Follow them, they have more shows coming up in la and are opening up for The Rolling Stones soon. I hope you all enjoy it as much as I did.”

