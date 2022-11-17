Rushna & Shahzeb Khanzada spent some quality time together.

Shahzeb wed actress Rushna Khan a few years ago.

Shahzeb’s wife is a model and actress is not widely known.

Advertisement

Shahzeb Khanzada wed actress Rushna Khan a few years ago to begin his wedded life. The fact that Shahzeb’s wife is a model and actress is not widely known.

In the drama Tera Yahan Koi Nahin, Rushna made her acting debut. Prior to acting, she held a position as a flight attendant. Actress Rushna Khan also makes an effort to interact with her followers on her official Instagram account so that she may promptly inform them of any new information.

There is no denying that Shahzeb’s program is widely viewed throughout the world, including Pakistan. This show covers issues that are current in Pakistan. Additionally, he asks the guest on his show questions in a way that results in responses he is not required to provide.

The date of Shahzeb Khanzada’s birth was September 20, 1986. Shahzeb would be 36 years old if his age were to be announced in the year 2022. He works as an anchor, pundit, and journalist. Shahzeb began his professional career in 2009 with the Business Plus TV network. He was also given the 2013 best anchorperson award. He has also been seen performing live hosting duties for Aaj Shahzaib Khanzada Kay Sath on Geo TV for a number of years.

We shall see images of actress Rushna Khan and well-known Pakistani news anchor Shahzeb Khanzada together in today’s article. From the widely shared photos, it is clear that Shahzeb and his wife like hanging out.

Also Read Shahzeb Khanzada’s Shirtless Picture Landed Him in Trouble Anchor and Journalist Shahzeb Khanzada is well-known in his own country of...