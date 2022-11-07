Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Ryan Murphy’s DAHMER: Monster & The Watcher’s Future Is Unveilled
Ryan Murphy’s DAHMER: Monster & The Watcher’s Future Is Unveilled

Ryan Murphy’s DAHMER: Monster & The Watcher’s Future Is Unveilled

Articles
Advertisement
Ryan Murphy’s DAHMER: Monster & The Watcher’s Future Is Unveilled

Ryan Murphy’s DAHMER: Monster & The Watcher’s Future Is Unveilled

Advertisement
  • Netflix has ordered more true crime content from Ryan Murphy. DAHMER – Monster:
  • The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and The Watcher were both box office hits for the streamer.
  • Monster broke Netflix streaming records with 934 million hours viewed.
Advertisement

Murphy’s DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and The Watcher were both box office smashes, and Netflix has ordered more true crime content from the TV producer.

While the story of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer (played by Evan Peters) broke Netflix streaming records with 934 million hours viewed, Murphy’s next two instalments of Monster will depart from the subject of season one, with the streamer stating that they “will tell the stories of other monstrous figures who have impacted society.”

Which historical monsters specifically? We’ll have to wait and see.

Of course, Monster wasn’t Murphy’s only hit for Netflix this year, as The Watcher, a dramatic retelling of one family’s real-life dream home turned nightmare starring Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts, has been renewed for a second season.

“Audiences can’t take their eyes off Monster and The Watcher,” Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s Head of Global TV, said in a statement, “The creative team of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan on Monster along with Eric Newman on The Watcher are masterful storytellers who captivated audiences all over the world. The back-to-back force of these two series is due to Ryan’s distinct original voice which created cultural sensations and we are thrilled to continue telling stories in the Monster and Watcher universes.”

Also Read

Ralph Macchio says ‘Karate Kid’ Co-Star Pat Morita Legacy ‘Shines Brighter Than Ever’
Ralph Macchio says ‘Karate Kid’ Co-Star Pat Morita Legacy ‘Shines Brighter Than Ever’

Ralph Macchio wrote an essay for this week's issue of PEOPLE about...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
 Kanye West's antisemitic rants, Rihanna still backs him
 Kanye West's antisemitic rants, Rihanna still backs him
Hruta Durgule on her first Valentine's Day after getting married
Hruta Durgule on her first Valentine's Day after getting married
Rihanna is glad that her son will have a sibling in summer
Rihanna is glad that her son will have a sibling in summer
Anurag Kashyap says he was fired as director from Tere Naam
Anurag Kashyap says he was fired as director from Tere Naam
Pathaan - Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in BTS picture
Pathaan - Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in BTS picture
Dream Girl 2 Teaser - Ayushmann Khurrana Flirts with Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan
Dream Girl 2 Teaser - Ayushmann Khurrana Flirts with Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story