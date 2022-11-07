Ryan Murphy’s DAHMER: Monster & The Watcher’s Future Is Unveilled

Netflix has ordered more true crime content from Ryan Murphy. DAHMER – Monster:

The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and The Watcher were both box office hits for the streamer.

Monster broke Netflix streaming records with 934 million hours viewed.

Murphy’s DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and The Watcher were both box office smashes, and Netflix has ordered more true crime content from the TV producer.

While the story of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer (played by Evan Peters) broke Netflix streaming records with 934 million hours viewed, Murphy’s next two instalments of Monster will depart from the subject of season one, with the streamer stating that they “will tell the stories of other monstrous figures who have impacted society.”

Which historical monsters specifically? We’ll have to wait and see.

Of course, Monster wasn’t Murphy’s only hit for Netflix this year, as The Watcher, a dramatic retelling of one family’s real-life dream home turned nightmare starring Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts, has been renewed for a second season.

“Audiences can’t take their eyes off Monster and The Watcher,” Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s Head of Global TV, said in a statement, “The creative team of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan on Monster along with Eric Newman on The Watcher are masterful storytellers who captivated audiences all over the world. The back-to-back force of these two series is due to Ryan’s distinct original voice which created cultural sensations and we are thrilled to continue telling stories in the Monster and Watcher universes.”

