Ryan Reynolds addresses Taylor Swift fan theories in “Deadpool 3”

Taylor Swift shot All Too Well: The Short Film in the same house as Deadpool 2.

Fans connected the dots when Ryan Reynolds wore a shirt with Swift’s cats on it.

But Reynolds has confirmed she won’t be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Taylor Swift will not appear in the highly anticipated sequel, according to Ryan Reynolds. These were the rumours or fan theories about Taylor Swift appearing in Deadpool 3.

The rumours and fan theories began when Reynolds posted a video with Hugh Jackman, the big announcement that everyone had been waiting for: Jackman would play Wolverine in Deadpool 3 after Reynolds had spent six years asking him to join the Deadpool films.

Swift shot All Too Well: The Short Film last year in the same house where Reynolds and Jackman filmed the big announcement.

Fans thought they had connected the dots when Reynolds’ Deadpool wore a shirt with Swift’s cats on it in Deadpool 2.

Unfortunately, Reynolds joked about this in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, stating that Swift would not be appearing in the next Deadpool film or joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe anytime soon.

He would, however, be open to having his long-time friend appear in Deadpool 3 “Are you serious? I would go to any length for that woman.” And he has been right about doing anything for her since allowing her to wear his Deadpool movie costume for Halloween in 2016.

Reynolds also called Swift a “genius,” saying that his daughters regard Swift as family, “like an aunt” to them, and did not consider her a songwriting superstar and musician.

Taylor Swift is, in fact, one of the most successful musicians of all time. She began as a country music singer and songwriter before branching out into pop and other genres.

She has sold over 200 million records worldwide and has received 11 Grammys, an Emmy, 34 American Music Awards, and 29 Billboard Music Awards, as well as being named Artist of the Decade (American Music Awards) and Woman of the Decade (Billboard’s Women in Music). It’s no surprise that Deadpool’s character is a die-hard Swiftie!

Deadpool 3 fans will also have to wait a little longer because filming has not yet begun. But Deadpool, the fourth-wall-breaking character who wears a red suit “so bad guys don’t see him bleed,” has gone on several adventures, including killing the man who turned him into Deadpool and saving his girlfriend in the first Deadpool and meeting Cable (played by Josh Brolin) in Deadpool 2. Whatever adventures he embarks on in Deadpool 3, we know it will be exciting.

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to hit theatres on November 8, 2024. You can watch Reynolds and Jackman’s video announcement below:

