Ryan Reynolds Interested in Buying Ottawa Senators

When asked for a comment, the NHL didn’t answer right away, and the team couldn’t be reached for comment.

The news comes after rumors that the team’s board of directors is getting ready for a possible sale. Sportico was the first to report this.

The news source said that the team hired Galatioto Sports Partners (GSP), which is a sports banking company. This could be a sign that the team is going to be sold. GSP President Sal Galatioto declined to comment.

There were rumors of a possible sale a few months after the owner, Eugene Melnyk, died on March 28. He left the team to his two daughters, Anna and Olivia. The franchise is now run by a board of directors on behalf of the daughters.

As the squad improves, he expects considerable interest. “I hope a local group takes over, and I’ve talked to others who may join.”

“At least two local companies are looking at the possibility,” Firestone said on Wednesday, although Reynolds wasn’t named.

Reynolds allegedly kept his team engagement quiet. He expressed interest with the hand on the chin emoji on Tuesday after a Twitter user informed him the team was for sale.