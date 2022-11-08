Ryan Reynolds Is “Kind of Hoping” Baby No. 4 Is a Girl

Ryan Reynolds’ house is already too full with his pregnant wife Blake Lively, his 7-year-old son James, his 6-year-old daughter Inez, and his 3-year-old daughter Betty. So, when it comes to the gender of his and the Gossip Girl alum’s fourth child, he’s more than happy to keep the trend going. In an interview on the Today show on November 7, he said, “I know girls.” “So I kind of hope that will happen.”

The actor is the youngest of four boys, so he knows how much trouble boys can make.

“I come from a family of brothers, so I know what I’m talking about,” Ryan said. “I love how I feel and where I live. I was the youngest of four kids, and all we did was set fires and put them out.”

But the father of three told Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie that he and Blake will be “ready for whatever happens.” The couple’s tradition is to wait until the baby is born to find out if it is a boy or a girl.

Blake told people at the Forbes Power Women’s Summit in September that she was going to be a mom. She made a joke during the event, “I just like to create. I really like making things, whether it’s food, stories, businesses, or people.”

She says that having kids has made her more sure of herself.

Blake told Forbes in May, “Having kids made me feel so much more at home in my own skin.” “I’ve never felt more like myself, more at ease in my own body, or more confident. That’s not to say that I don’t have a million doubts every day, but I just feel so at peace.”

