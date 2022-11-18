Saba Azad, Hrithik Roshan to move into luxurious 100 crores Mumbai home

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have decided to take their relationship.

Hrithik has spent nearly ₹100 crores on the two apartments.

They will be moving in together into an apartment in a building called Mannat in Mumbai.

A new report says that Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have decided to take their relationship to the next level by moving in together. Saba and Hrithik Roshan are often seen out and about together in Mumbai, and they also go to events together. It is said that they will live together in an apartment in a building in Mumbai called Mannat, where the top floors are being renovated for them. The report said that Hrithik has spent nearly 100 crores on the two three-floor apartments.

According to the report, Hrithik paid 97.50 crore for the two apartments in Mannat, which are close to the Juhu-Versova link road. The stunning view of the Arabian Sea can be enjoyed from Saba and Hrithik’s new home, which is allegedly 38,000 square feet big. According to the report, Hrithik spent close to Rs. 30 crore for the other flat while paying Rs. 67.50 crore for the duplex on the 15th and 16th floors.

According to a report, Hrithik and Saba have been planning to move in together for a while and will do so soon. “They will be moving in together into an apartment in a building called Mannat in Mumbai. The top two floors of the building are being renovated. And the couple will shift there very soon,”

