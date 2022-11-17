Sadaf Kanwal turns into a mustache bride, watch video

Sadaf Kanwal shares cute pictures of her daughter Zahra Shahroze
Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroze Sabzwari have a daughter named Syeda Zahra Shahroze....
Beautiful Pakistani actress and model Sadaf Kanwal has achieved great popularity and success in a short amount of time. Sadaf is living a happily married life with Shehroz Sabzwari and the couple has been blessed with a daughter named Syeda Zahra Sabzwari.
Sadaf recently shared a hilarious video from the make-up room. She dressed up in a stunning bridal ensemble. She wore Celestial Jewel, one of their items. It’s their assortment of paillettes and crystals with gold dust. Sadaf was stunning in a long, highly embroidered shirt, light makeup, and long, unbound waves but she gave a twist to her look with a fake mustache and turned out into a mustache bride.
Have a look:
