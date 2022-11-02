Sadia Imam celebrates her birthday in style

Sadia Imam celebrated her birthday and shared beautiful pictures from the celebrations.

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Choti Si Kahani, Pehli Baarish.

Sadia Imam is a versatile Pakistani actress, model, and host. She has performed not only in dramas but also in music videos and TV commercials.

Sadia Imam celebrated her birthday and shared beautiful pictures from the celebrations with her fans and followers on her Instagram account.

Take a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SADIA IMMAM (@sadiaimmam.official)

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users.

