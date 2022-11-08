Sadie Sink joining the MCU as a superhero

Since so many famous people are joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s not surprising that casting rumors about the MCU are always going around. Sadie Sink, who has become a star to watch after her scene-stealing role as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things and her stellar performance opposite Dylan O’Brien in Taylor Swift’s All Too Well: A Short Film, is the latest celebrity thought to be joining the popular superhero universe. In an interview to promote her new movie, Dear Zoe, Sadie was asked if the rumors about the MCU casting were true…

When she was asked about the rumors that she might join the MCU, Sadie Sink said, “Oh! I was there. I can, and I don’t believe these rumors. They’re… That isn’t true. (Laughs) No, I’ve heard about it. I don’t know how they got there. But they’re not true right now. (chuckles)” The next question asked of Sink was, “Would she want to join the MCU if she had the chance, especially since there has been so much amazing Sadie Sink/MCU fan art going around on social media for a while now?” “Sure… Oh, I guess I should check out this fan art. Yeah, sure, if the right superhero comes along. Who wouldn’t want to be a superhero, though?”

Who does Sadie Sink want to play?

Sadie Sink commented, “I’d love to portray Jean Grey/Phoenix” Sophie Turner and Famke Janssen portrayed this role. “I don’t know what superheroes exist nowadays. Who’s counting? not equivalent I’ll watch.”

We’d welcome Sadie Sink to the MCU.

