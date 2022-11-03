Saheefa Jabbar Khattak responds to rumors about her divorce

Saheefa Jabbar Khattak’s decision to get her husband’s face tattoo erased led to rumors that the two had broken up.

She clarified in a lengthy note that the reports are untrue.

They are together, and she is looking forward to visiting him when she gets her visa.

People judge others hastily, and celebrities are often the victims of it. The personal and professional lives of these celebrities are emphasized in every way. Saheefa Jabbar Khattak recently experienced a similar predicament in which her seemingly insignificant choice to get her husband’s tattoo erased led to rumors that the two had broken up.

Saheefa published a picture of the diva getting her husband’s face tattoo erased on her Instagram page. When people just connected this behavior to her marital life and divorce rumors started spreading on social media, she felt more at ease as a result of several remarks. Saheefa decided that it was time to address all of these rumors at this point. She clarified in a lengthy essay that the reports are untrue because they are true because they are together.

She is in Pakistan, while her spouse is in Canada studying. She continued by saying that she was looking forward to visiting him while she awaited her visa. They both have a lot on their plates right now. She wished her spouse health and success at the end of the post. We are swooning over this stunning woman for her ability to refute all of these claims.

It’s distressing to see how judgmental people have gotten; for nothing more than one act, a ton of untrue news has been spread. Saheefa Jabbar is still giving excellent dramatic acting performances. She undoubtedly possesses that spark. The screenshots from Saheefa Jabbar Khattak’s post are shared here. Let’s look at this together.

