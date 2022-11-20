Saif Ali Khan disappoints with actor fees says, ‘returns are not good’

Saif Ali Khan is renowned for speaking his mind without remorse, particularly when discussing the film business. The actor spoke up about the current state of movies and how to lead actors’ fees have increased after Vikram Vedha’s box office disaster.

Saif Ali Khan described the dismal box office performance of high-profile movies as “very disappointing” in an interview with a news website. The actor questioned why he had no understanding of why a movie like Vikram Vedha didn’t do well at the box office. He also discussed the enormous amounts of money that are currently paid to prominent performers in movies.

Saif claimed that Vikram Vedha didn’t perform as well as was anticipated. He continued by saying that no one knows today what works and what doesn’t. When asked why the bulk of Bollywood movies don’t do well at the box office, Saif offered his opinion, saying that while people would continue to make movies, prices will fluctuate because some of the ridiculous pricing is truly insane. “We pay people astronomically and the returns have been not good.”

He continued by saying that just 2% of people actually pay to see movies and that if that 2% rose to 20% today, “it could make it a wealthy industry.”

Saif will now appear in Om Raut’s Adipurush alongside Kriti Sanon and Prabhas on the work front.

