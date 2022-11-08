Salman Khan’s new film Tiger 3 will feature Shah Rukh Khan.

Aditya Chopra is creating the largest Indian franchise.

Salman’s surprise cameo in Pathaan had already been confirmed by Shah Rukh.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan will star in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan; to begin filming as soon as Pathaan is released.

With his notion of the espionage universe, which will be an action spectacle for audiences, Aditya Chopra, the head of India’s largest production company Yash Raj Films, is creating the largest Indian franchise.

This spy world, which is shaping up to be a theatrical experience unlike any other, is made up of three key components: Pathaan, Tiger, and War, in which Hrithik Roshan plays the part of Kabir. Shah Rukh Khan will appear in Tiger 3 for a mind-blowing sequence, while Salman Khan will play Tiger in Pathaan, which has already been confirmed.

Shah Rukh Khan will begin filming Tiger 3 as soon as Pathaan is out, thereby reiterating his involvement with the Tiger series. The paths of SRK, Salman, and Hrithik will frequently cross in Aditya Chopra’s spy universe as the espionage universe’s great finale approaches.

Salman Khan will be in Pathaan, but now SRK will also be in Tiger 3, and a full shooting schedule is being prepared to shoot this thrilling scene right away after Pathaan’s Jan. 25, 2023, release date! reveals a leading source in the field.

The source continues, “Pathan and Tiger will come together for a pivotal part in this massively mounted combat sequence. The public will adore this as a significant cinematic moment. The spy world is proving to be delectably exhilarating as it puts the biggest stars together in tense, edge-of-your-seat scenes that are crucial to the plot’s development. Now, everyone is waiting to see when Hrithik Roshan will join the spy world!

Advertisement

Salman’s surprise cameo in Pathaan had already been confirmed by Shah Rukh Khan during a live chat with fans.

“Salman Khan has no employment experience,” he declared. There is always the possibility of experiencing love, happiness, friendship, and brotherhood. Whenever I work with him, it’s wonderful. Except for one (Karan Arjun), which was also not a full-fledged movie, we haven’t really worked on a full-fledged movie together.”

“We didn’t spend a lot of time together in the movie. Therefore, we occasionally get to work 4-5 days every year on a movie. He went on to say, “In Pathaan right now. I’m not sure if this should be kept a secret, but I’ll make an effort to join Tiger as well, inshallah. Having joy while working with him. It’s wonderful every time.”

Also Read Shah Rukh Khan’s Flim ‘Jawan’ faces legal issues Tamil producer, complained to the (TFPC) that Jawan's makers plagiarised. He claimed...