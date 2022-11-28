Salman Noman 10 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

This puts him in a selected group of creators.

Just a year ago he had around 500,000 subscribers.

Advertisement

Salman Noman, the popular and promising Pakistani creator, has just surpassed 10 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. This puts him in a selected group of creators who are eligible for the Diamond Play Button award – however, what is more exceptional is how fast he has reached this milestone.

Just a year ago he had around 500,000 subscribers thanks to his content as a musician, which is a huge number, but steady growth compared to what was to come. It was back then that he started uploading YouTube Shorts, the format that has led him to gain as many as over a million subscribers in some months after that.

Some of his most recent classic videos were uploaded exactly a year ago before the Shorts took the protagonism of the channel and one of the videos was unboxing the Silver Play Button, the award that creators receive when they reach 100,000 subscribers. Just a year after that, he receives the Diamond award in what is one of the fastest cases in YouTube history.



To mark this milestone, YouTube arranged an event in Karachi on 24th November to celebrate and hand him the Diamond Button personally, the award presented to him is the first for an individual Pakistani creator. Salman gave a speech during the event talking all about the path that led to this achievement and his future plans on the platform.

What does it mean to receive the Diamond play button reward?

Advertisement

Exclusivity is the first word that comes to your mind when thinking about the Diamond Play Button since only a small group of under 1,000 creators have received this award in the whole world.

Most creators in this group have over 3,500 videos, so Salman Noman could be one of the first to join it by trusting the Shorts format that YouTube is paying so much attention to and expanding lately.

What’s next?

The next award happens at 50 million subscribers, which is a custom-made award based on the topic of the channel. After that, there is only the Red Diamond Button, for surpassing 100 million subscribers and currently in hands of only 4 channels: PewDiePie, T-Series (an Indian music label), Cocomelon and SET India.

If Salman’s exponential growth continues, those new milestones could be closer than expected but time will tell and the future content ideas he surprises us with will determine the success of the channel.

Advertisement

Also Read Pakistan’s biggest YouTuber Salman Noman gains 9 million subscribers in only 9 months The YouTube sensation has reached this pinnacle of success in such a...