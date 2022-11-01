Advertisement
Saman Abid’s stunning picture goes viral

Saman Abid’s stunning picture goes viral

  • Saman Abid shared a mirror picture on her Instagram.
  • The model is seen donning a deep white top paired with blue pants.
  • She is one of the top models in Pakistan.
Saman Abid shared her latest picture on her Instagram and has proven her beauty in the modeling industry, which is not surprising given that she is a smart and beautiful woman.

The Diva’s sense of style is unapologetically looked daring. This time, Saman shared pictures of herself in which she rocked the internet on fire.

Saman captioned her post with, “There is nothing more rare, nor more beautiful, than a women being unapologetically herself; comfortable in her perfect imperfection. To me that is the true essence of beauty.”

Have a look at her picture:

In the picture, the adorable Saman is seen donning a white top with blue denim jeans and flaunting her curves in style.

She usually treated her fans with her adorable Instagram feed and gave updates about her life.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Saman Abid (@saman_abid)

